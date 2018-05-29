ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

KCRW
FEATURES

KCRW<br>FEATURESKCRW<br>FEATURES

With some trails reopened, is it safe to hike in the Thomas Fire burn zone?

While the Los Padres National Forest has reopened Thomas Fire burn area trails, the City of Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara County trails remain closed. What does that mean for those who want to get back onto their favorite routes?

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

May 25, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

While the Los Padres National Forest has reopened Thomas Fire burn area trails, the City of Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara County trails remain closed. What does that mean for those who want to get back onto their favorite routes?


The latest map of open and closed trails as of May 25. While Los Padres National Forest has reopened Thomas Fire burn area trails, City of Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara County trails remain closed.


Parts of the upper San Ysidro Trail are completely washed out with a deadly dropoff below. (Photo credit: Ray Ford)

Guests:
Ray Ford, Outdoor reporter, Noozhawk, @riveray

CREDITS

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From KCRW Features

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed