While the Los Padres National Forest has reopened Thomas Fire burn area trails, the City of Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara County trails remain closed. What does that mean for those who want to get back onto their favorite routes?
The latest map of open and closed trails as of May 25. While Los Padres National Forest has reopened Thomas Fire burn area trails, City of Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara County trails remain closed.
Parts of the upper San Ysidro Trail are completely washed out with a deadly dropoff below. (Photo credit: Ray Ford)
With some trails reopened, is it safe to hike in the Thomas Fire burn zone?
While the Los Padres National Forest has reopened Thomas Fire burn area trails, the City of Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara County trails remain closed. What does that mean for those who want to get back onto their favorite routes?
FROM THIS EPISODE
While the Los Padres National Forest has reopened Thomas Fire burn area trails, the City of Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara County trails remain closed. What does that mean for those who want to get back onto their favorite routes?
CREDITS
Host:
Jonathan Bastian
Producers:
Kathryn Barnes
More From KCRW Features
The race for Santa Barbara Sheriff: Bill Brown In Santa Barbara, one of the most competitive primary races is for County Sheriff. Incumbent Sheriff Bill Brown is facing off against two of his own lieutenants, Brian Olmstead and Eddie Hsueh, who want to shake up a department they say is understaffed and suffers from low morale. This week, We’re sitting down with all the candidates. Sheriff Brown has been at the helm for 12 years.