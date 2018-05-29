With some trails reopened, is it safe to hike in the Thomas Fire burn zone?

While the Los Padres National Forest has reopened Thomas Fire burn area trails, the City of Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara County trails remain closed. What does that mean for those who want to get back onto their favorite routes?





Parts of the upper San Ysidro Trail are completely washed out with a deadly dropoff below. (Photo credit: Ray Ford)