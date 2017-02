More and more workers are employed in the so-called "gig economy" - as temp workers, part timers or independent contractors. But how many of them know what’s at stake when they get injured on the job? Some have discovered there are big holes in the safety nets they assumed would catch their fall. KCRW's Karen Foshay takes a look at a growing and troubling trend in how we work.

Photo: Manny Vasquez, 26, was working as a bike messenger when he was injured. (Laith Al-Majali)

Producers:

Karen Foshay