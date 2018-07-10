The Hollywood sign has been a magnet for tourists and the bane of existence for the neighbors who surround it. People seeking selfies, or even just a closer look, have poured into Beachwood Canyon and other places nearby for decades. Now, Warner Brothers studio says it thinks it has a way to get the people there, without the neighborhood dilemma: A tram that would whisk you up there from the backside of the mountain.
A tram to the Hollywood sign
