Big changes at the LA Times

The editor and publisher of the Los Angeles Times is out, amid slumping ad sales and discontent in the newsroom. 

Aug 21, 2017

The editor and publisher of the Los Angeles Times is out, amid slumping ad sales and discontent in the newsroom. Several other masthead members are gone as well. What does it all mean for one of the largest newspapers in the country?

