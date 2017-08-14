The state of California is suing the US Department of Justice over President Donald Trump’s sanctuary city policies. At issue is the administration’s plan to deny public safety funds to cities and counties that limit their cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. State Attorney General Xavier Becerra says that's illegal.
California sues Trump DOJ over sanctuary city policy
The state of California is suing the US Department of Justice over President Donald Trump’s sanctuary city policies.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Get ready for the Great American Eclipse Get your solar glasses ready. A week from today, many Americans will have the opportunity to witness a solar eclipse. California is not in the path of totality – meaning the… Read More
Roundup will soon be labeled as potentially cancer causing, but what about the food sprayed with it? The key ingredient in Roundup – the most popular weed killer in the world – is now on a list of chemicals known to the State of California to cause… Read More