LA Mayor Eric Garcetti has been hinting at a presidential run in 2020. But nothing has been confirmed yet. And in the meantime, he is facing a number of challenged at home, from housing to the homeless.
Does Garcetti need to fix LA before he eyes DC?
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Kevin Roderick
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
