ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LA
OBSERVED

LA<br>OBSERVEDLA<br>OBSERVED

Does Garcetti need to fix LA before he eyes DC?

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti has been hinting at a presidential run in 2020. But nothing has been confirmed yet. And in the meantime, he is facing a number of challenged at home, from housing to the homeless.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Feb 27, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti has been hinting at a presidential run in 2020. But nothing has been confirmed yet. And in the meantime, he is facing a number of challenged at home, from housing to the homeless.

CREDITS

Host:
Kevin Roderick

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From LA Observed

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Training to take down an active shooter
For The Curious Blog

Training to take down an active shooter While politicians and activists argue over gun regulations and mental health services following the shooting in Parkland, Fla., some people are deciding to take things into their own hands –… Read More

Feb 26, 2018

Facing cancer, climber David Roberts reexamines adventuring and extreme risk
For The Curious Blog

Facing cancer, climber David Roberts reexamines adventuring and extreme risk Read More

Feb 26, 2018

3 reasons why your commute between Ventura and Santa Barbara has gotten even worse
For The Curious Blog

3 reasons why your commute between Ventura and Santa Barbara has gotten even worse It’s been over a month since deadly mudslides washed through Montecito and shut down Highway 101 for weeks. But, even though the highway is now clean, open and back to… Read More

Feb 16, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed