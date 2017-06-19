ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LA
OBSERVED

LA<br>OBSERVED

Drivers strike at the Ports of LA and Long Beach

Working long hours for little money and often forced to finance the trucks they drive by taking on debt they can't afford, today drivers and warehouse workers at the Ports of LA and Long Beach declared a strike. 

COMING SOON

Jun 19, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Truck drivers at ports in Southern California work long hours for very little money, and are often forced to finance the trucks they drive by taking on debt they can't afford. That's according to a yearlong investigation by USA Today. This comes as dozens of drivers and warehouse workers at the Ports of LA and Long Beach declared a strike. They've been pushing for years for better pay and working conditions at a company called XPO Logistics. Kevin Roderick of LA Observed has more on this developing story.

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE