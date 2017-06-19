Drivers strike at the Ports of LA and Long Beach

Truck drivers at ports in Southern California work long hours for very little money, and are often forced to finance the trucks they drive by taking on debt they can't afford. That's according to a yearlong investigation by USA Today. This comes as dozens of drivers and warehouse workers at the Ports of LA and Long Beach declared a strike. They've been pushing for years for better pay and working conditions at a company called XPO Logistics. Kevin Roderick of LA Observed has more on this developing story.

Producers:

Benjamin Gottlieb

