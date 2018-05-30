Governor Jerry Brown says the state has a nearly $9 billion surplus. He has recommended that California save that money for a rainy day. But here in Los Angeles, city leaders think a good chunk of that money should be used immediately to help stem the rise in homelessness.
Garcetti calls on state to use surplus to help homeless
