Gas and diesel cars and trucks could soon be banned in large parts of Los Angeles. That's the promise that LA Mayor Eric Garcetti made in Paris today. And that pledge comes as President Donald Trump is moving to pull the nation out of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.
Garcetti's big plans for fighting climate change
Kevin Roderick
Benjamin Gottlieb
