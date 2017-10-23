ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LA
OBSERVED

LA<br>OBSERVEDLA<br>OBSERVED

Garcetti's big plans for fighting climate change

Gas and diesel cars and trucks could soon be banned in large parts of Los Angeles. That's the promise that LA Mayor Eric Garcetti made in Paris today.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Oct 23, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Gas and diesel cars and trucks could soon be banned in large parts of Los Angeles. That's the promise that LA Mayor Eric Garcetti made in Paris today. And that pledge comes as President Donald Trump is moving to pull the nation out of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement. 

CREDITS

Host:
Kevin Roderick

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From LA Observed

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Do Republicans have a future in California?
For The Curious Blog

Do Republicans have a future in California? Former GOP leader of the state Assembly, Chad Mayes lays out his vision. ‘We’ve got to make sure that we are not losing our soul as Republicans,’ he says. Read More

Oct 23, 2017

Substandard living in Santa Barbara
For The Curious Blog

Substandard living in Santa Barbara Property owner Dario Pini houses thousands of low-income tenants throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties, but faces over 3,000 health and safety violations and three lawsuits by the city of… Read More

Oct 18, 2017

How to prepare for an earthquake
For The Curious Blog

How to prepare for an earthquake Thursday is California’s Great ShakeOut drill. If you haven’t gotten your earthquake kit together and made sure you have a plan, do it today! What should be in your earthquake… Read More

Oct 18, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed