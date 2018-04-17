ON AIR
How El Segundo may change the LA Times

The LA Times is moving and a lot of its employees are unhappy. They are concerned about longer commute times and geographic isolation. But as Kevin Roderick of LA Observed explains, its more than just an inconvenience.

Apr 17, 2018

Host:
Kevin Roderick

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

