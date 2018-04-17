The LA Times is moving and a lot of its employees are unhappy. They are concerned about longer commute times and geographic isolation. But as Kevin Roderick of LA Observed explains, its more than just an inconvenience.
How El Segundo may change the LA Times
The LA Times is moving and a lot of its employees are unhappy. They are concerned about longer commute times and geographic isolation. But as Kevin Roderick of LA Observed explains, its more than just an inconvenience.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Kevin Roderick
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
More From LA Observed
Will LA District Attorney file charges against Harvey Weinstein? L.A. County District Attorney Jackie Lacey has declined to file charges against Hollywood writer-director James Toback. That's despite the fact that dozens of women have accused him of sexual misconduct. At the heart of the decision is how long ago those alleged incidents took place. Now, she has another big decision to make about a man named Harvey Weinstein. And a lot of folks are watching.
The LA Weekly takes on its critics with a public campaign There is a rather bizarre battle taking place over the future of the L.A. Weekly. And – at the heart of it all – is a debate over facts. The alt-weekly’s new ownership says a group of “deceitful” people are spreading lies about the publication and trying to discredit it. Meanwhile, there’s a call to boycott the paper, by journalists and readers alike, for – what they call – a pattern of unethical behavior.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Mayor Garcetti on homelessness and his political future LA Mayor Eric Garcetti stopped by KCRW’s studios to talk about his call to end homelessness and what that looks like. He wants to put emergency shelters in every council… Read More
Why is it so hard to turn left in Los Angeles? As anyone sitting in traffic right now can attest, Southern California has its own driving culture — we have our own etiquette, and tricks for dealing with traffic. And then… Read More
What’s the deal with driverless cars? They could be cruising around LA by 2020 — or sooner While there aren’t any fully-functioning driverless cars out and about in the U.S. (not legally-operated ones, anyway), that reality might not be too far off in Beverly Hills, where autonomous… Read More