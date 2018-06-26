There is no easy fix. Mayor Garcetti and the LA City Council are pushing for permanent housing and emergency shelters in each district. But neighborhoods like Koreatown and Venice have pushed back. Despite support from residents and an increase in taxes to support this effort, too many don't want to see their neighborhood changed.
How will Los Angeles house its homeless?
