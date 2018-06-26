ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LA
OBSERVED

LA<br>OBSERVEDLA<br>OBSERVED

How will Los Angeles house its homeless?

There is no easy fix. Mayor Garcetti and the LA City Council are pushing for permanent housing and emergency shelters in each district. But neighborhoods like Koreatown and Venice have pushed back. Despite support from residents and an increase in taxes to support this effort, too many don't want to see their neighborhood changed.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jun 26, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

There is no easy fix. Mayor Garcetti and the LA City Council are pushing for permanent housing and emergency shelters in each district. But neighborhoods like Koreatown and Venice have pushed back. Despite support from residents and an increase in taxes to support this effort, too many don't want to see their neighborhood changed.

CREDITS

Host:
Kevin Roderick

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From LA Observed

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
San Francisco Mayor-Elect London Breed’s aggressive plans for housing and homelessness
For The Curious Blog

San Francisco Mayor-Elect London Breed’s aggressive plans for housing and homelessness ﻿ London Breed is the first African-American woman to become San Francisco’s mayor. She’ll be sworn in next month. She’s 43 years old. She grew up in San Francisco, and… Read More

Jun 26, 2018

How motel vouchers are keeping homeless families off the streets
For The Curious Blog

How motel vouchers are keeping homeless families off the streets Each morning, as the palm trees hovering above sway ever so slightly, Sophia Diaz and Jose Ramirez roll out a large play mat for their one-year-old Logan. They currently reside… Read More

Jun 26, 2018

How LA elementary schools try to help homeless students
For The Curious Blog

How LA elementary schools try to help homeless students Among the 53,000 homeless people in L.A. are almost 5,000 children. So it’s no surprise that many schools have become de facto social service agencies, educating kids but also helping… Read More

Jun 26, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed