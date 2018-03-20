A federal judge has essentially barred city officials from enforcing nearly all of L.A.’s remaining gang injunctions. These are basically restraining orders against a specific group of people and, since their inception, they have been very controversial. Civil rights advocates say they violate the Constitution. But the city’s prosecutors and even some law enforcement officers say the injunctions have been integral in curbing gang violence in the city.
Is LA better off without its gang injunctions?
