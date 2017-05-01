ON AIR
Joe Bray-Ali's rise, then fall

He won several major, political endorsements, from the Los Angeles Times to LA City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell. But after forcing incumbent Gil Cedillo into a runoff for LA City Council's First District seat, the campaign of Joe Bray-Ali is disintegrating.

May 01, 2017

He won several major, political endorsements, from the Los Angeles Times to LA City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell. But after forcing incumbent Gil Cedillo into a runoff for LA City Council's First District seat, the campaign of Joe Bray-Ali is disintegrating. A recent scrub of Bray-Ali's social media accounts has uncovered behavior that – by conventional standards – is unbecoming of an elected official. It includes racist, fat-shaming and even trans-phobic remarks posted on an online message board.

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

