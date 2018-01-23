ON AIR
LA hoping for better news with homeless count

Volunteers are fanning out across the city and county of Los Angeles to document the number of people living on the streets and in shelters. The latest count follows a 23 percent jump in homelessness last year.

Jan 23, 2018

Kevin Roderick

Benjamin Gottlieb

