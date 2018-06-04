ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LA
OBSERVED

LA<br>OBSERVEDLA<br>OBSERVED

LA Sheriff facing referendum on his reform efforts in election

California's primary is June 5 and outside of the races for Governor, Senate and Attorney General, there are several local races as well. That includes a reelection bid for Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jun 04, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

California's primary is June 5 and outside of the races for Governor, Senate and Attorney General, there are several local races as well. That includes a reelection bid for Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell.

CREDITS

Host:
Kevin Roderick

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From LA Observed

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Robert Kennedy and California’s Farm Labor Movement
For The Curious Blog

Robert Kennedy and California’s Farm Labor Movement ﻿ In the 1960s, Latino and Filipino farmworkers in California’s Central Valley were struggling to unionize in a battle for better pay and labor conditions. More fundamentally, they were fighting… Read More

Jun 04, 2018

Where to vote in the June 5 California Primary
For The Curious Blog

Where to vote in the June 5 California Primary Get your personalized ballot information before you vote. Then got to the polls! Read More

Jun 04, 2018

Democrats work to get out the vote ahead of the June 5 primary
For The Curious Blog

Democrats work to get out the vote ahead of the June 5 primary Democrats have high hopes for a “blue wave” of voters in the June 5th primary that could take hold of the Republicans’ vulnerable districts. But Democrats are also worried that… Read More

Jun 01, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed