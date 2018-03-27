A bill in Sacramento that would force the construction of much-needed new housing in California is proving to be controversial all over the state, including here in Los Angeles. But city leaders don't seem to support it.
LA takes a stand against density development
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Kevin Roderick
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
