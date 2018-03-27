ON AIR
LA takes a stand against density development

A bill in Sacramento that would force the construction of much-needed new housing in California is proving to be controversial all over the state, including here in Los Angeles. But city leaders don't seem to support it.

Mar 27, 2018

CREDITS

Host:
Kevin Roderick

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

