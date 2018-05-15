Three weeks to the day from California’s primaries and the race for governor is tightening. There are six major candidates in the running and virtually every poll has Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom in the lead. But when it comes to who will be his challenger come November, that is where things start to get interesting. Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa is trying to generate some momentum and has picked up some big money and big endorsements in recent weeks.
LA's former mayor picks up some high dollar endorsements
Three weeks to the day from California’s primaries and the race for governor is tightening.
