Looks like the Olympics are coming to LA... in 2028

Jul 31, 2017

At first, it was nothing but the 2024 Games for Los Angeles. But city leaders have reportedly reached a deal with the International Olympic Committee four years later in 2028. The Games are seen as a big win for the city and a possible boon for construction and local businesses. But with the event so far away, how do city leaders plan ahead?

Benjamin Gottlieb

