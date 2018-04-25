Almost a fifth of all L-A city employees who responded to a recent survey say they’ve been sexually harassed at work. And most of those who said they had been harassed never reported it to anyone. Those were the findings of an anonymous survey city officials released last week.
New reports shines spotlight on harassment in LA government
Kevin Roderick
Benjamin Gottlieb
