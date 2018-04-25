ON AIR
New reports shines spotlight on harassment in LA government

Almost a fifth of all L-A city employees who responded to a recent survey say they’ve been sexually harassed at work. And most of those who said they had been harassed never reported it to anyone. Those were the findings of an anonymous survey city officials released last week.

Apr 24, 2018

CREDITS

Host:
Kevin Roderick

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

