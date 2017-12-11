In Los Angeles, one of the best stories to cover has been misconduct within the LAPD and the much larger Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. An investigation in this Sunday’s Los Angeles Times proves that yet again. Reporters obtained a secret list of hundreds of sheriff's deputies with histories of bad behavior, such as filing false police reports. We get Kevin Roderick's take on the list.
Secret list details misconduct by LA sheriffs
In Los Angeles, one of the best stories to cover has been misconduct within the LAPD and the much larger Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. An investigation in this Sunday’s Los Angeles Times proves that yet again.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Kevin Roderick
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
More From LA Observed
Another Southern California lawmaker accused of sexual assault There is now, another Southern California Democrat being accused of sexual assault. Sacramento lobbyist Pamela Lopez says San Fernando Valley Assemblyman Matt Dababneh followed her into a bathroom at a Las Vegas hotel in 2016 and then exposed himself.
Big changes are afoot in the LA media scene It’s safe to say it’s an uncertain time for a couple of Southern California news outlets. The staff at the L.A.Times is still adjusting to new leadership, after its parent company cleaned house this summer. As for the L.A. Weekly, the publication has some new owners. But it’s unclear just who they are and what direction they want to take the publication.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Photos: The Thomas Fire leaves a scorched landscape The Thomas Fire has burned more than 230,000 acres, becoming the fifth largest wildfire in California history. The fire, which is now 15 percent contained, has destroyed 790 structures. One fatality… Read More
Where can you see The Nutcracker in LA this year? When the Nutcracker premiered in St. Petersburg, Russia more than a century ago, critics hated it. But now it’s become what might be the most popular ballet in the world.… Read More