Secret list details misconduct by LA sheriffs

Dec 11, 2017

In Los Angeles, one of the best stories to cover has been misconduct within the LAPD and the much larger Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. An investigation in this Sunday’s Los Angeles Times proves that yet again. Reporters obtained a secret list of hundreds of sheriff's deputies with histories of bad behavior, such as filing false police reports. We get Kevin Roderick's take on the list.

CREDITS

Host:
Kevin Roderick

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

For The Curious
Photos: The Thomas Fire leaves a scorched landscape
For The Curious Blog

Photos: The Thomas Fire leaves a scorched landscape The Thomas Fire has burned more than 230,000 acres, becoming the fifth largest wildfire in California history. The fire, which is now 15 percent contained, has destroyed 790 structures. One fatality… Read More

Dec 11, 2017

Where can you see The Nutcracker in LA this year?
For The Curious Blog

Where can you see The Nutcracker in LA this year? When the Nutcracker premiered in St. Petersburg, Russia more than a century ago, critics hated it. But now it’s become what might be the most popular ballet in the world.… Read More

Dec 07, 2017

Pot will be legal soon. What do you want to know?
For The Curious Blog

Pot will be legal soon. What do you want to know? Starting January 1, buying and selling recreational marijuana will be legal in California. However, it’s up to specific municipalities to decide how to regulate the business. This means certain cities… Read More

Dec 06, 2017

