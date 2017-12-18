ON AIR
The end of an era at Pacific Alliance Hospital

After more than 150 years, Pacific Alliance Hospital is no more.

Dec 18, 2017

After more than 150 years, Pacific Alliance Hospital is no more. The shutdown of the oldest hospital in Los Angeles - also known for decades at the French Hospital - and the layoffs of all of its employees is sending shock waves through the Chinatown neighborhood that it’s served in recent decades.

CREDITS

Host:
Kevin Roderick

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

