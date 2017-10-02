A federal judge ruled that the FBI does not have to reveal the identity of a vendor who accessed information on an iPhone used by one of the shooters in the December 2015 San Bernardino terror attack. Find out what that means for future investigations and the privacy of your own phone.
The FBI doesn't have to name its iPhone hacker
A federal judge ruled that the FBI does not have to reveal the identity of a vendor who accessed information on an iPhone used by one of the shooters in the December 2015 San Bernardino terror attack.
