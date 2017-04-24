ON AIR
The legacy of Rodney King, 25 years later

It's been 25 years since the LA riots. But have the underlying issues really changed?

Apr 24, 2017

It's been 25 years since the LA riots. But have the underlying issues really changed? Kevin Roderick explores what has - and what hasn't - improved since April, 1992.

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

