The search for the next chief of the LAPD

Feb 13, 2018

LAPD Chief Charlie Beck says he will retire this summer and the city - and the department - are looking for his replacement. Who will it be? And how much input will you have?

CREDITS

Host:
Kevin Roderick

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

For The Curious
Prop. 64 lets people reduce marijuana convictions, but hardly anyone’s doing it
For The Curious Blog

Prop. 64 lets people reduce marijuana convictions, but hardly anyone’s doing it When it passed in 2016, Proposition 64 made it legal to buy and sell recreational marijuana in California. It also included a provision that lets people convicted of certain marijuana… Read More

Feb 13, 2018

What happens to the Santa Ana River homeless population?
For The Curious Blog

What happens to the Santa Ana River homeless population? For months Orange County officials and homeless advocates have been locked in a dispute over what to do about the estimated 500 to 1,000 people living in encampments along the… Read More

Feb 13, 2018

What can LA Olympic planners learn from the Winter Games in South Korea?
For The Curious Blog

What can LA Olympic planners learn from the Winter Games in South Korea? Among the throngs headed to Pyeonchang for the Winter Olympics this week is a small delegation from Los Angeles. They’ll be taking careful notes about how well South Korea has planned… Read More

Feb 09, 2018

