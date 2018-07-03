ON AIR
The Summer Games add urgency to LA's plans for the future

Local leaders in Los Angeles see light rail as fundamental to the future of the city. Voters do to. They have signed off on new taxes to fund more than two dozen new projects. But ideas such as a rail line through the Sepulveda Pass, or one from downtown to Artesia, have always seemed like pie in the sky - until Los Angeles was promised the Olympics in 2028.

Jul 03, 2018

CREDITS

Host:
Kevin Roderick

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

