Local leaders in Los Angeles see light rail as fundamental to the future of the city. Voters do to. They have signed off on new taxes to fund more than two dozen new projects. But ideas such as a rail line through the Sepulveda Pass, or one from downtown to Artesia, have always seemed like pie in the sky - until Los Angeles was promised the Olympics in 2028.
The Summer Games add urgency to LA's plans for the future
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Kevin Roderick
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
