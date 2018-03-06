ON AIR
What can LA do to prevent school shootings?

While the nation continues to grapple with how to deal with school shootings, local leaders and L.A. school officials are looking for some short term answers.

Mar 06, 2018

While the nation continues to grapple with how to deal with school shootings, local leaders and L.A. school officials are looking for some short term answers.

Host:
Kevin Roderick

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Mar 06, 2018

Mar 01, 2018

