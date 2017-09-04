ON AIR
What it means to be LA's biggest fire in history

The La Tuna Fire burning near Burbank and Glendale is LA's biggest fire in history by size, but when it comes to size… perspective is everything.

Sep 04, 2017

The La Tuna Fire burning near Burbank and Glendale is LA's biggest fire in history by size, but when it comes to size… perspective is everything. Kevin Roderick explains why biggest doesn't always mean worst.

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

