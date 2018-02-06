ON AIR
Why California's pensions could bankrupt cities, like LA

When most people retire, they depend on their savings and Social Security checks to pay the bills. But for local government employees in California, the picture is a bit different. They take advantage of pension plans that dole out checks which often mirror an employee’s salary. But there’s a growing problem with that system: the amount of unfunded liability is on the rise.

Feb 06, 2018

