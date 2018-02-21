Traffic is bad all across Greater Los Angeles. But things are compounded on the 710. The freeway often looks like a sea of big rig trucks. Transportation officials are proposing a freeway expansion. But residents worry that such a plan will only be a temporary fix.
Will another lane solve the 710's traffic - and health - problems
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Kevin Roderick
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
