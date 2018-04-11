ON AIR
Will LA District Attorney file charges against Harvey Weinstein?

L.A. County District Attorney Jackie Lacey has declined to file charges against Hollywood writer-director James Toback. That's despite the fact that dozens of women have accused him of sexual misconduct. At the heart of the decision is how long ago those alleged incidents took place. Now, she has another big decision to make about a man named Harvey Weinstein. And a lot of folks are watching.

Apr 10, 2018

CREDITS

Host:
Kevin Roderick

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

