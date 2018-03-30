Another Week, Another White House Shakeup

President Donald Trump sped up what started as a pretty slow news week by firing another member of his cabinet. Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin is out. He'll be replaced by the president's own doctor, Ronny Jackson. What does the shakeup mean for the fight over privatizing VA services? The panel also discusses Trump's recent Twitter attack on Amazon. Ken White, a criminal defense attorney in Los Angeles and a former federal prosecutor, shares his thoughts on why it's so hard for the president to hire an attorney, the allegation that Trump's personal lawyer floated pardons for some of the special counsel's targets, and whether Stormy Daniels has a case to get out of her "hush agreement." The panel also chats with Republican pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson about the recent primaries and why the GOP is doing so poorly with millennial women.