Another Week, Another White House Shakeup

President Trump picks his own doctor to run the VA.

Mar 30, 2018

President Donald Trump sped up what started as a pretty slow news week by firing another member of his cabinet. Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin is out. He'll be replaced by the president's own doctor, Ronny Jackson. What does the shakeup mean for the fight over privatizing VA services? The panel also discusses Trump's recent Twitter attack on Amazon. Ken White, a criminal defense attorney in Los Angeles and a former federal prosecutor, shares his thoughts on why it's so hard for the president to hire an attorney, the allegation that Trump's personal lawyer floated pardons for some of the special counsel's targets, and whether Stormy Daniels has a case to get out of her "hush agreement." The panel also chats with Republican pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson about the recent primaries and why the GOP is doing so poorly with millennial women.

Guests:
Kenneth White, Former federal prosecutor and criminal defense attorney in Los Angeles
Kristen Soltis Anderson, Washington Examiner / Echelon Insights, @KSoltisAnderson

Image: White House, Presidential physician Ronny Jackson answers question about U.S. President Donald Trump's health after the president's annual physical during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, U.S., January 16, 2018. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Heather McGhee
Rich Lowry

Producers:
Sara Fay
Katie Beurskens
Gary Scott
Michell Eloy

