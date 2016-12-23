ON AIR
Attack in Berlin and ending Medicare

Donald Trump says attacks in Berlin and Turkey prove him right about Islamist terrorism.

Dec 23, 2016

An attack on a Christmas market in Berlin has people alarmed about terrorism. Donald Trump says the truck rampage in Berlin and assassination in Turkey prove him 100% right about Islamist terrorism. Is he? Was German Chancellor Angela Merkel right to allow a million migrants into Germany? Trump nominated conservative Republican Congressman Mick Mulvaney to be his budget director. Will he end Medicare as we know it, as he says? Will Obamacare be repealed and replaced? How?

Josh Barro (Business Insider) moderates from the Center. On the Left, Katrina vanden Heuvel (The Nation). Rich Lowry (National Review) is on the Right. Mickey Kaus (Kaus Files) is our special guest.

Photo: Congressman Mick Mulvaney (R-SC)

Producers:
Laura Dine Million

