Diversity lottery, Russia investigation and taxes

Should terrorism in New York lead to the end of the Diversity Visa Lottery?

Nov 03, 2017

Terrorism struck in New York for the first time since 9/11. The President is tweeting that he should get the death penalty and wants to end the Diversity Visa Lottery that brought the attacker to the US from Uzbekistan. Plus, two of President Trump's campaign associates have been indicted and another is pleading guilty to lying to the FBI. Where will the Russia investigation go next? MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell joins us to discuss his new book, Playing with Fire: The 1968 Election and the Transformation of American Politics. What can the election that elevated George Wallace and brought us President Nixon teach us about today? Megan McArdle and Gene Sperling break down the new Republican tax bill.

Photo: A vigil for victims of the pickup truck attack at Foley Square in New York City, November 1, 2017. (Jeenah Moon/Reuters)

Playing with Fire

Lawrence O'Donnell

CREDITS

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Rich Lowry
Lawrence O'Donnell

Producers:
Katie Beurskens
Laura Dine Million
Gary Scott

