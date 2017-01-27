During his first week in office, President Donald Trump moved forward with some of his most controversial campaign promises. How will they play out in Congress and across the country? David Frum says the controversies exist to distract from the scandals and describes him as the worst human being ever to enter the presidency. Mexico President Enrique Peña Nieto cancelled his trip to the US over the debate with Trump who will pay for a wall between US and Mexico. Katrina vanden Heuvel says she has concerns about Trump's ability to treat all world leaders with the respect they deserve. And Rich Lowry says the worry has to be that Trump's sub-rational impulse spills over to serious matters of state. Donald Trump's first week in office was bookended by two marches in DC. Will the Women's March or the March for Life have political legs?

Keli Goff (Daily Beast) is our guest host from the Center. On the Left, Katrina vanden Heuvel (The Nation). Rich Lowry (National Review) is on the Right. David Frum (The Atlantic) is our special guest.

Photo: Donald Trump signs a presidential order, January 23, 2017.

More:

Council on Foreign Relations on the economic impact of NAFTA

Pew Center on border wall as an important goal for US immigration policy

Guardian on Trump Hotels' expansion in defiance of 'no new deals' pledge

Lowry on Trumps first week as a vindication of the American nation-state

Goff on need for pro-choice, pro-life feminists to find, fight for common ground



Producers:

Laura Dine Million

