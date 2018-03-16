President Trump fired Rex Tillerson, his secretary of state, and voiced his preference for Tillerson's replacement: CIA director Mike Pompeo — all in less than 280 characters. What's the future of American diplomacy? New sanctions on Russia have been announced in response to cyber attacks and election meddling. David Frum (senior editor at The Atlantic) shares his analysis. Meanwhile, a Democrat carries a Pennsylvania district that Trump won by more than 20 points in the 2016 election. The panel discusses the state of women of color in American newsrooms with Dana Canedy (administrator of the Pulitzer Prizes) and hears a dispatch from Texas on sexual health education amid rising rates of STD's.
Fired In A Tweet
The president uses social media to tell his secretary of state it's over.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Keli Goff, Daily Beast, @keligoff
Katrina vanden Heuvel, The Nation, @KatrinaNation
Rich Lowry, National Review / KCRW's Left, Right & Center, @RichLowry
David Frum, The Atlantic, @davidfrum
Dana Canedy, administrator of the Pulitzer Prizes, @DanaCanedy
CREDITS
Hosts:
Josh Barro
Rich Lowry
Katrina vanden Heuvel
Producers:
Sara Fay
Katie Beurskens
Gary Scott
