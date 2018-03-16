ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LEFT,
RIGHT
&
CENTER

LEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTERLEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTER

Fired In A Tweet

The president uses social media to tell his secretary of state it's over.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Mar 16, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

President Trump fired Rex Tillerson, his secretary of state, and voiced his preference for Tillerson's replacement: CIA director Mike Pompeo — all in less than 280 characters. What's the future of American diplomacy? New sanctions on Russia have been announced in response to cyber attacks and election meddling. David Frum (senior editor at The Atlantic) shares his analysis. Meanwhile, a Democrat carries a Pennsylvania district that Trump won by more than 20 points in the 2016 election. The panel discusses the state of women of color in American newsrooms with Dana Canedy (administrator of the Pulitzer Prizes) and hears a dispatch from Texas on sexual health education amid rising rates of STD's.

Guests:
Keli Goff, Daily Beast, @keligoff
Katrina vanden Heuvel, The Nation, @KatrinaNation
Rich Lowry, National Review / KCRW's Left, Right & Center, @RichLowry
David Frum, The Atlantic, @davidfrum
Dana Canedy, administrator of the Pulitzer Prizes, @DanaCanedy

CREDITS

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Rich Lowry
Katrina vanden Heuvel

Producers:
Sara Fay
Katie Beurskens
Gary Scott

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Left, Right & Center

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Will Orange County go from Red to Blue?
For The Curious Blog

Will Orange County go from Red to Blue? On a recent evening, about two dozen friends and neighbors gathered at a house party in Irvine. They had come to meet Katie Porter, a Democrat who’s running for Congress… Read More

Mar 15, 2018

To flip the House, Democrats eye Orange County
For The Curious Blog

To flip the House, Democrats eye Orange County The Democratic Party sees the 2018 midterms as the first national referendum on Donald Trump’s presidency and an opportunity to regain control of the House of Representatives. And California is… Read More

Mar 15, 2018

Watch live: President Trump in California
For The Curious Blog

Watch live: President Trump in California From NPR: On President Trump’s first trip to California, he is speaking to military personnel at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, north of San Diego. The visit comes a week… Read More

Mar 13, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed