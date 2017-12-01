Flynn is in

Mike Flynn has cut a deal and is cooperating with Bob Mueller's Russia investigation. Flynn says a very senior Trump transition team member directed him to speak with the Russian ambassador last December. He's pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about that. What else will Flynn tell prosecutors about Trump and his team? The Republican tax bill is on the brink of passage through the Senate and therefore very likely to become law. What does that mean for the American economy, and for the 2018 elections. Trump is in a spat with the British prime minister, the North Koreans launched their most impressive missile yet, and the Secretary of State Rex Tillerson might get fired. Plus, with Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose gone, Washington Post culture critic Alyssa Rosenberg joins us to discuss the sex harassment problem in morning television -- and in Congress.

Photo: Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn departs US District Court, where he was expected to plead guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the United States, in Washington, December 1, 2017. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)