Guns, Tribes and Steel

President Trump announced a plan to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum. That's good news for American steelmakers, but it spells higher prices for products that contain metal, from cars to canned beer. It surprised some of the president's staff, and the administration is in even more personnel turmoil than usual. Theda Skocpol talks about the college-educated suburban women that may change the gun debate and the Democratic party. Amy Chua talks about the impacts and consequences of political tribalism.



Photo credit: Jorge Royan.