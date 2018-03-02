ON AIR
Guns, Tribes and Steel

President Trump wants tariffs on steel, and softens his tone on gun restrictions after meeting with the NRA.

Mar 02, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

President Trump announced a plan to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum. That's good news for American steelmakers, but it spells higher prices for products that contain metal, from cars to canned beer. It surprised some of the president's staff, and the administration is in even more personnel turmoil than usual. Theda Skocpol talks about the college-educated suburban women that may change the gun debate and the Democratic party. Amy Chua talks about the impacts and consequences of political tribalism.

Photo credit: Jorge Royan.

Guests:
Theda Skocpol, Victor S. Thomas professor of government and sociology at Harvard and director of the Scholars Strategy Network
Amy Chua, Yale law school professor and author of the new book Political Tribes: Group Instinct and the Fate of Nations

Hosts:
Matt Yglesias
Josh Barro
Rich Lowry

Producers:
Katie Beurskens
Laura Dine Million
Gary Scott

