ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LEFT,
RIGHT
&
CENTER

LEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTERLEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTER

"He'll Get His Facts Straight. He's a Great Guy."

Stormy Daniels, Rudy Giuliani, Michael Cohen and all the president's lawyers.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

May 04, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

The president’s new lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, says the FBI sent stormtroopers to Michael Cohen’s office, and that the investigators ought to be investigated. He also admitted, in passing on Fox News, that President Trump did reimburse Cohen for that payment to Stormy Daniels. Meanwhile, the president is hurtling towards diplomacy in North Korea, but Ronan Farrow says there’s war on peace -- a weakening of American diplomatic power that long predates Trump.

Ronan Farrow, journalist and author of the new book War On Peace: The End of Diplomacy and the Decline of American Influence, Haley Byrd, congressional reporter at The Weekly Standard and Ken White, former federal prosecutor and criminal defense attorney with Brown, White and Osborn are our special guests.

Rudy Giuliani at a rally at San Diego State University. Photo credit: Andrew Huse.

CREDITS

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Rich Lowry
Gene Sperling

Producers:
Sara Fay
Katie Beurskens
Gary Scott

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Left, Right & Center

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
And the next story we’re going to investigate is…
For The Curious Blog

And the next story we’re going to investigate is… The results are in! Two weeks ago, we asked you to participate in a voting round to determine which of your awesome questions Curious Coast should investigate next. Today, after… Read More

May 04, 2018

Superintendent Austin Beutner emphasizes kid-centric vision for LAUSD
For The Curious Blog

Superintendent Austin Beutner emphasizes kid-centric vision for LAUSD On Tuesday, Austin Beutner was named LAUSD’s new superintendent. He’s held high-profile jobs at City Hall and the LA Times. He did very well in private equity before that. But… Read More

May 03, 2018

Warren Olney interviews Dianne Feinstein
For The Curious Blog

Warren Olney interviews Dianne Feinstein In the June primary, California voters will be asked whether to re-elect U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein. California’s senior senator is facing more than 30 primary opponents — most prominently, State… Read More

May 02, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed