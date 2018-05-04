The president’s new lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, says the FBI sent stormtroopers to Michael Cohen’s office, and that the investigators ought to be investigated. He also admitted, in passing on Fox News, that President Trump did reimburse Cohen for that payment to Stormy Daniels. Meanwhile, the president is hurtling towards diplomacy in North Korea, but Ronan Farrow says there’s war on peace -- a weakening of American diplomatic power that long predates Trump.
Ronan Farrow, journalist and author of the new book War On Peace: The End of Diplomacy and the Decline of American Influence, Haley Byrd, congressional reporter at The Weekly Standard and Ken White, former federal prosecutor and criminal defense attorney with Brown, White and Osborn are our special guests.
Rudy Giuliani at a rally at San Diego State University. Photo credit: Andrew Huse.
"He'll Get His Facts Straight. He's a Great Guy."
Stormy Daniels, Rudy Giuliani, Michael Cohen and all the president's lawyers.
