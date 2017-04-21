ON AIR
Illegal border crossings are down

Unauthorized crossing are down at the US-Mexico border. President Trump wants credit. Plus, Bill O'Reilly is out at Fox News.

Apr 21, 2017

Unauthorized crossings at the Mexican border are down. Does President Donald Trump deserve credit? Rich Lowry says yes, people think Trump is serious about enforcing the border. "This is the sad legacy of Donald Trump," Gene Sperling says, "imposing cruelty to break up families." Trump talks tough on trade, but will anything change. Bill O'Reilly is fired from Fox News. "Being a sexual harasser or talking about sexual assault means you are not qualified for a job hosting Access Hollywood but somehow you are still qualified to be commander in chief of the free world," says Keli Goff.

Josh Barro (Business Insider) moderates from the Center. Rich Lowry (National Review) is on the Right. Gene Sperling (Economic advisor to Presidents Clinton & Obama) in on the Left. Keli Goff (Daily Beast columnist) is our special guest.

Producers:
Laura Dine Million

