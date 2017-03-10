Is it Obamacare lite?

House Republicans have presented a revised version of Obamacare, but no one seems happy. Republican Senator Rand Paul called it Obamacare Lite. Why do so many people on the Left and the Right seem to hate it? Can it pass the Senate? Should Donald Trump get credit for rising employment numbers?

Josh Barro (Business Insider) moderates from the Center. On the Left, Joan Walsh (The Nation and MSNBC). Rich Lowry (National Review) is on the Right. Megan McArdle (Bloomberg View) is our special guest.

Producers:

Laura Dine Million

