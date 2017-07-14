It looks like Donald Trump Jr TRIED to collude with the Russians

President Trump's oldest son met with a Kremlin-connected attorney in June of 2016 to talk about Hillary Clinton. Is this evidence of collusion? Our panel examines the likelihood. "It's a nine or ten on the Richter scale," Katrina vanden Heuvel said. "It's the vortex of greed, lack of ethics that is so staggering." Trump travelled to France for Bastille Day and visited with French president Emmanuel Macron. Rich Lowry says it's a good move for Macron to make friends with Trump. "Any leader on the world stage is an idiot who doesn't try to stroke him and get close to him, which is relatively easy." Senate Republican brought out a new plan to replace Obamacare. Will it pass? How would the plan affect real people? Eitan Hersh says the problem with democracy might be you! Is he right?

Josh Barro (Senior Editor at Business Insider) moderates from the Center. Rich Lowry (Editor of National Review) is on the Right. On the Left, Katrina vanden Heuvel (Editor and Publisher of The Nation). Susan Hennessey (Managing Editor of the Lawfare blog, Brookings Fellow in National Security Law) is our special guest. Plus, Avik Roy (President of the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity) and Jonathan Cohn (Senior National Correspondent at Huffington Post, author of Sick: The Untold Story of America's Health Care Crisis—and the People Who Pay the Price) and Eitan Hersh (Associate professor of political science, Tufts University.)

Photo: Donald Trump Jr. pumps his fist after speaking about his father, Republican US presidential nominee Donald Trump, during the second day at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

