It's been a busy year

Three stories from the year's news that need a little more attention and context from experts and the Left, Right & Center panel.

Dec 29, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

It's been a really busy year. 2017 was the year that wouldn't quit, so before the new year, we're taking a civilized yet provocative look at some stories that didn't get enough attention from week to week. The Left, Right & Center panel talks with Jason Furman about the men missing from the American workforce, the increasing price of the American Dream with Mike Konczal, and the future and legacy of the Me Too movement with Megan McArdle and Keli Goff. Has society already changed permanently? Where will it leave women in the workplace and beyond?

Photo: The U.S. National Archives (Jack Corn)

Guests:
Keli Goff, Daily Beast, @keligoff
Mike Konczal, Roosevelt Institute, @rortybomb
Megan McArdle, Bloomberg View, @asymmetricinfo
Jason Furman, Harvard Kennedy School of Government, @jasonfurman

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Rich Lowry
Katrina vanden Heuvel

Katie Beurskens
Laura Dine Million
Gary Scott

