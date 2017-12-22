It's been a busy year

It's been a really busy year. 2017 was the year that wouldn't quit, so before the new year, we're taking a civilized yet provocative look at some stories that didn't get enough attention from week to week. The Left, Right & Center panel talks with Jason Furman about the men missing from the American workforce, the increasing price of the American Dream with Mike Konczal, and the future and legacy of the Me Too movement with Megan McArdle and Keli Goff. Has society already changed permanently? Where will it leave women in the workplace and beyond?

Photo: The U.S. National Archives (Jack Corn)