It's been a really busy year. 2017 was the year that wouldn't quit, so before the new year, we're taking a civilized yet provocative look at some stories that didn't get enough attention from week to week. The Left, Right & Center panel talks with Jason Furman about the men missing from the American workforce, the increasing price of the American Dream with Mike Konczal, and the future and legacy of the Me Too movement with Megan McArdle and Keli Goff. Has society already changed permanently? Where will it leave women in the workplace and beyond?
It's been a busy year
Three stories from the year's news that need a little more attention and context from experts and the Left, Right & Center panel.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Keli Goff, Daily Beast, @keligoff
Mike Konczal, Roosevelt Institute, @rortybomb
Megan McArdle, Bloomberg View, @asymmetricinfo
Jason Furman, Harvard Kennedy School of Government, @jasonfurman
CREDITS
Hosts:
Josh Barro
Rich Lowry
Katrina vanden Heuvel
More From Left, Right & Center
Trump says US is recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel President Trump says the US is recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. He calls it a campaign promise, but is it a wise move? Under pressure from scandal, Democratic Senator Al Franken and Republican representative Trent Franks will resign, that comes as Alabama voters are preparing to possibly send Roy Moore to the Senate. Congress passed legislation to fund the government will they reach a longer term deals.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
How has the Trump Presidency affected your relationship with your family? KCRW’s One Year Later has taken a new approach to political debate. On the program, we asked listeners and followers to chime in on the topics and share their own… Read More
4 freeways that did not get built in LA (and why) Listen: why LA’s Freeways were built KCRW reporter Jenny Hamel looks the 110 and why the freeway’s were built downtown. The story of some of LA’s infamous unbuilt freeways Los… Read More
How the Union Rescue Mission is working to help the growing number of homeless families Recent numbers indicate that homelessness is soaring in LA County. The most recent homeless count showed a 23 percent spike over the last year. In downtown, the Union Rescue Mission… Read More