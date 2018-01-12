Left, Right & Uncensored

ON AIR
A certain word allegedly uttered by the president dominates the headlines as the DACA deal derails.

Jan 12, 2018

President Trump told a bipartisan group of senators he wants more immigrants from countries like Norway, and fewer from places like Haiti. Hm. What could he mean by that? And what are the prospects for the deal he says he wants on DACA? Elise Foley joins the panel for perspective. Also, nearly four months after Hurricane Maria, about half of Puerto Rico is still without power. Patricia Mazzei gives analysis, along with a round-up of Florida politics with Marc Caputo. Finally, Susan Hennessey talks about the Russia investigation and whether Trump can avoid an interview with Robert Mueller.

Guests:
Josh Barro, Business Insider / KCRW's Left, Right & Center, @jbarro
Katrina vanden Heuvel, The Nation, @KatrinaNation
Rich Lowry, National Review / KCRW's Left, Right & Center, @RichLowry
Elise Foley, Huffington Post, @elisefoley
Patricia Mazzei, Miami Herald, @PatriciaMazzei
Marc Caputo, Politico, @MarcACaputo
Susan Hennessey, Brookings Institution / Lawfare, @Susan_Hennessey

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Rich Lowry
Katrina vanden Heuvel

Producers:
Katie Beurskens
Laura Dine Million
Gary Scott

