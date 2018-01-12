Left, Right & Uncensored

President Trump told a bipartisan group of senators he wants more immigrants from countries like Norway, and fewer from places like Haiti. Hm. What could he mean by that? And what are the prospects for the deal he says he wants on DACA? Elise Foley joins the panel for perspective. Also, nearly four months after Hurricane Maria, about half of Puerto Rico is still without power. Patricia Mazzei gives analysis, along with a round-up of Florida politics with Marc Caputo. Finally, Susan Hennessey talks about the Russia investigation and whether Trump can avoid an interview with Robert Mueller.