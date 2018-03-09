President Trump says he will accept Kim Jong-Un's invitation to meet face-to-face. This is a long way from holding a nuclear-button measuring contest on Twitter, but is it a trap? Chinese president Xi Jinping is strengthening his grip on power, but Trump thinks he's doing great, even as he prepares to challenge China on trade. Nicholas Kristof, columnist for the New York Times, gives perspective on a meeting between Trump and Kim, as well as Xi Jinping's consolidation of power. Kristof also shares his reporting on what he terms a "genocide in slow motion" of the Rohingya in Myanmar. Jed Kolko, chief economist at Indeed.com, discusses the potential effects of tariffs on the American economy and a strong jobs report.
Little Rocket Man invites, Dotard accepts
The two leaders move from taking Twitter shots to agreeing to an in-person summit.
