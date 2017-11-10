ON AIR
Wins for Democrats, trouble for Roy Moore, and a look at the year that was. 

Nov 10, 2017

Democrats won a big victory in Virginia on Tuesday. What does it mean for the 2018 elections? Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore stands accused of fondling a 14-year-old girl. Will Republicans stand by him anyway? Pollsters Kristen Soltis Anderson and Margie Omero discuss whether we can trust polls anymore and what the surge in women candidates means for Democrats. Has President Trump delivered what his supporters hoped and his opponents feared?

Photos by Brian Feinzimer

Guests:
Keli Goff, Daily Beast, @keligoff
Mickey Kaus, Political Commentator and Author, @kausmickey
Kristen Soltis Anderson, Washington Examiner / Echelon Insights, @KSoltisAnderson
Margie Omero, The Pollsters / PSB Research, @MargieOmero

CREDITS

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Rich Lowry
Gene Sperling

Producers:
Katie Beurskens
Gary Scott
Laura Dine Million
Rich Lowry

