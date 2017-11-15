ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LEFT,
RIGHT
&
CENTER

LEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTERLEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTER

LRC Presents: One Year Later

President Trump often gets blamed for the current backlash against immigrants. But do Democrats share any blame? 

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Nov 15, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: March and rally/protest in response to the rescission of Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in New York City on September 9, 2017. Rhododendrites)

The Left's role in the polarizing debate on immigration 32 MIN, 15 SEC

Trump's rhetoric on immigrants often gets the most attention in the immigration debate. But are some on the Left also "blaming" the immigrant for the economic anxiety of the working class?

Guests:
Ruben Navarrette, Jr., political columnist (@RubenNavarrette)
Daniel Hernandez, freelance journalist and writer (@longdrivesouth)
Cristina Mora, UC Berkeley (@GCristinaMora)

Republicans tack on Obamacare repeal to their tax bill 11 MIN, 15 SEC

The GOP Congress has tried multiple times to repeal Obamacare. Now, with the attention on tax reform, Republicans once again have their sights on the Affordable Care Act.

Guests:
James Antle, Washington Examiner (@jimantle)

CREDITS

Host:
Jamil Smith

Producers:
Quinn O'Toole
Katie Cooper

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Left, Right & Center

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
4 mysterious sounds hidden in shortwave radio
For The Curious Blog

4 mysterious sounds hidden in shortwave radio The shortwave radio spectrum is a mysterious place. Read More

Nov 15, 2017

Mayor-elect Cathy Murillo: ‘I’ll continue to bring City Hall to the community’
For The Curious Blog

Mayor-elect Cathy Murillo: ‘I’ll continue to bring City Hall to the community’ Voters in the city of Santa Barbara have elected their first Latina mayor. With a 50 percent voter turnout and four other candidates in the ring, City Councilmember Cathy Murillo… Read More

Nov 13, 2017

Pete Souza reflects on 8 years of being Obama’s White House photographer
For The Curious Blog

Pete Souza reflects on 8 years of being Obama’s White House photographer Pete Souza took nearly 2 million photos of Barack Obama during the eight-year presidency. From high-stakes moments like the Bin Laden raid, to Obama’s meetings with world leaders, to tender… Read More

Nov 13, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

Podcast Survey
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed