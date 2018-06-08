Make the G7 the G8 Again

Before heading to the summit with the leaders of the world's most advanced economies, President Trump says Vladimir Putin should be let back in. Russia was expelled from the then-G8 after the annexation of Crimea in Ukraine. The president also plans to leave the summit early, perhaps because he knows he's going to get an earful about trade, the Iran nuclear deal, climate change, and perhaps because he’s just days away from another summit — his meeting with Kim Jong-Un in Singapore — for which Trump says he doesn't really need to prepare. He is, reportedly, prepared for hundreds of potential pardons. He's still taking suggestions though, inviting professional football players to send him names instead of protesting during the national anthem. The panel also analyzes this week's primary election results with Paul Mitchell, vice president of a political data firm in California, and the contested seats in the state and how immigration is dividing Republicans and voters.



European Council President Donald Tusk, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May,

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.S. President Donald Trump and Canada's

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pose during a family photo at the G7 Summit in the

Charlevoix city of La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman