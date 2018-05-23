Michael Cohen, Taxicabs and The Onion

Gene Freidman was once called the “taxi king” -- now, he’s pleading guilty to a single count of tax evasion in exchange for agreeing to cooperate with state and federal prosecutors, according to reports. Freidman is a longtime business associate of Michael Cohen’s in the taxi business. But Freidman was accused of failing to pay millions of dollars in New York state taxes on fares. If convicted, he could have spent many years in prison. This plea deal will get him no jail time at all — so what information might he have that got him such a deal? Also, Josh Barro and Ken White discuss President Trump’s allegations that the FBI planted an informant in his campaign, and that one time Michael Cohen wrote a cease-and-desist letter to The Onion.

U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen arrives at his hotel in New York City. Photo credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters