ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LEFT,
RIGHT
&
CENTER

LEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTERLEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTER

Michael Cohen, Taxicabs and The Onion

What does Michael Cohen, the president’s longtime personal lawyer, have to do with a guilty plea in Albany?

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

May 23, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Gene Freidman was once called the “taxi king” -- now, he’s pleading guilty to a single count of tax evasion in exchange for agreeing to cooperate with state and federal prosecutors, according to reports. Freidman is a longtime business associate of Michael Cohen’s in the taxi business. But Freidman was accused of failing to pay millions of dollars in New York state taxes on fares. If convicted, he could have spent many years in prison. This plea deal will get him no jail time at all — so what information might he have that got him such a deal? Also, Josh Barro and Ken White discuss President Trump’s allegations that the FBI planted an informant in his campaign, and that one time Michael Cohen wrote a cease-and-desist letter to The Onion.

U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen arrives at his hotel in New York City. Photo credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

CREDITS

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Ken White

Producers:
Sara Fay
Katie Beurskens
Gary Scott

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Left, Right & Center

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
California Governor’s race: Get to know the candidates
For The Curious Blog

California Governor’s race: Get to know the candidates Insight into the candidates. Read More

May 23, 2018

Prop 72: Capture rainwater tax-free
For The Curious Blog

Prop 72: Capture rainwater tax-free Here’s what you need to know about Prop. 72. Read More

May 23, 2018

Prop 71: When Ballot Measures take effect
For The Curious Blog

Prop 71: When Ballot Measures take effect California voters will face five propositions on the June 5 ballot. Here’s what you need to know about Prop. 71. ﻿   Via CALmatters. (Photo:Willem van Bergen/CC) Read More

May 23, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed