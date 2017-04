In October, candidate Trump presented a 100-day action plan to Make America Great Again. One hundred days in to his presidency, what were the most important things that actually happened? Josh Barro (Business Insider), Katrina vanden Heuvel (The Nation), Megan McArdle (Bloomberg View) and Mickey Kaus (KausFiles) discuss the biggest developments, good and bad, that have marked the last three months.

Producers:

Laura Dine Million