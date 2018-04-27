ON AIR
North Korea Crosses a Line — This Time, it’s the Border

Kim Jong-Un of North Korea and Moon Jae-In of South Korean had a historic meeting where they set big goals for peace and denuclearization. The meeting was big on drama and scant on details. Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron deepen their bromance during a state visit in Washington, and we need to talk about Kanye and dragon energy.

Apr 27, 2018

The leaders of North Korea and South Korea held a major summit, with Kim Jong-Un setting foot in the south for the first time ever. They say they will work toward a peace treaty, so is Donald Trump’s strategy for the Korean Peninsula working?

French President Emmanuel Macron — the “Trump whisperer” — came to Washington for a state visit, and to talk about the Iran nuclear deal.

The president’s physician is no longer being considered to be the new Secretary of Veterans Affairs. Veterans reporter Nikki Wentling talks about the names that might come up next. Plus, Amy Chozick reflects on the 2016 Clinton campaign and how her new memoir Chasing Hillary has been received. Finally, the panel talks to Washington Post reporter Wesley Lowery about why we’re not seeing as much coverage of police violence against black Americans now — the short answer? Because it’s been really busy. And Kanye is tweeting his support for the president! (We talk about that too.)

Photo credit: Jorge Silva/Reuters.

Guests:
Nikki Wentling, Stars and Stripes newspaper, @nikkiwentling
Amy Chozick, New York Times, @amychozick
Wesley Lowery, Washington Post, @WesleyLowery

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Rich Lowry
Ana Marie Cox

Producers:
Sara Fay
Katie Beurskens
Gary Scott

Copy Embed